Joe Biden Hails Grand Canyon As ‘One of the Earth’s Nine Wonders’

President Joe Biden hailed the Grand Canyon as “one of the Earth’s nine wonders” of the world during a speech in Arizona on Tuesday.

“Folks, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that there’s no national treasure, none that is grander than the Grand Canyon,” declared Biden. “The Grand Canyon, one of the Earth’s nine wonders, wonders of the world. Literally. Think of that.”

He continued, “You know, it’s amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world. The first time I saw the Grand Canyon years ago, I was a young senator. As I stood there and looked out, a phrase came to mind. It was instinctive. I said, this must be— this is God’s cathedral.”

Moments later, Biden corrected his earlier comment.

“As a matter of fact, I said nine. It’s one of the seven wonders of the world,” he told the audience.

The Grand Canyon is considered to be one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, along with the Great Barrier Reef, Mount Everest, Victoria Falls, the Rio de Janeiro Harbor, Paricutin volcano, and the aurora.

Biden is no stranger to gaffes and the president has made several in the past few months alone.

In June, he referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the prime minister of China” and mistakenly referred to Ukraine as Iraq twice in just two days.

A month prior, Biden mangled the name of an Asian-American producer for the second time in less than two months, while in April, he appeared to confuse a New Zealand rugby team with an Irish paramilitary group during his trip to Ireland.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

