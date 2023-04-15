DeSantis Ad Drops RIGHT Before Trump’s NRA Speech Branding Him ‘Coward’ on Guns: He ‘Doesn’t Deserve A Second Chance’

A super PAC supporting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put out a merciless ad attacking ex-president Donald Trump as a “gun-grabber” with a history of bashing the NRA just ahead of Trump’s speech at the NRA on Friday.

Shots fired, as the saying goes.

Trump and DeSantis both spoke at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, along with GOP primary rivals Vivek Ramaswamy and Mike Pence, plus a slew of other Republican leaders.

Although DeSantis is not yet a declared 2024 candidate, he is considered Trump’s top opponent in the GOP primary race, and his appearances across the country speaking at GOP events have resulted in big crowds and record fundraising hauls.

Before Trump took the NRA stage, the Never Back Down super PAC backing DeSantis for president published a video ad and handed out flyers at the convention with the same messaging, calling Trump a “gun grabber” who sides with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and other anti-gun rights Democrats.

The ad opens with a desaturated clip of Trump speaking at a previous NRA event, as a narrator says, “Trump promised NRA members he’d have their back. But when Second Amendment rights came under attack, Trump abandoned us and stood with liberal Democrats.”

It then shows clips of Trump talking about politicians being “afraid” of the NRA, but not him. “They have great power over you people, they have less power over me,” he says in a clip.

Then it shows Trump supporting “red flag” laws, saying to “take the guns early,” working with Democrats like Sen. Dianne Feinstein on gun control, and likening things Trump has said in the past with what liberals have said on the issue.

“Trump cut and run like a coward,” the narrator says, as an image of a Breitbart headline calling Trump a gun grabber appears on screen.

“Trump the gun grabber doesn’t deserve a second chance,” the DeSantis PAC’s ad concludes.

The Trump campaign also released an anti-DeSantis ad this week, on the serious political and constitutional issues surrounding … pudding.

Watch the clip above, via Never Back Down. View the flyer in a new browser tab here.

