State Libertarian Party Endorses Jan. 6: ‘Politicians Should Fear For Their Safety on a Daily Basis’

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire appeared to endorse the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

“Politicians should fear for their safety on a daily basis,” the party wrote, attached to a photograph showing members of Congress and congressional staffers hiding during the infamous Capitol riot.

Politicians should fear for their safety on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/QQnW58ZX0T — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) August 2, 2023

After a Twitter user accused the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire of “flat out endorsing terrorism,” the party replied, “One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter.”

One man's terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter. https://t.co/NfVQQrsJvl — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) August 2, 2023

Coincidentally, just hours after the party’s initial post, Capitol Police responded to a possible active shooter situation at the Capitol building.

“There’s an active shooter at the Capitol. Hoping that innocent civilians as well as Thomas Massie don’t get shot,” the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire reacted.

There's an active shooter at the Capitol. Hoping that innocent civilians as well as Thomas Massie don't get shot. https://t.co/mlemC5T05b — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) August 2, 2023

The incident was later found to have been a false alarm sparked by a potential “bogus call.”

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on four felony counts, Tuesday — including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding — as part of Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire is known for its controversial and attention-grabbing statements.

Just this week, the party tweeted neo-Nazi David Lane’s “fourteen words,” replacing the word “White” for “libertarian.” Last month, the party received backlash for suggesting that former Ohio state Senator Nina Turner should “pick crops” for free.

“You shouldn’t pick crops for free because you’re black. You should pick crops as reparations for the rights you violated as a politician,” it wrote, before the national Libertarian Party came to its New Hampshire’s chapter’s defense.

In 2022, the party received criticism for tweeting, “America isn’t in debt to black people, if anything it’s the other way around,” while in 2021, it claimed, “Racism is pretty much a non-issue in America. Libertarians suffer more oppression than black people.”

Last year, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) called for the abolition of New Hampshire’s Libertarian Party in response to its controversial statements.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com