A new poll shows that very few people who frequently watch Fox News are willing to accept that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and President Donald Trump lost.

The study, conducted by Civiqs and Daily Kos, shows that less than one out of five frequent Fox viewers say they accept Biden’s victory, nor do they think the election was conducted fairly. This comes after Trump and his legal team have spent the last month disputing the results and alleging mass voter fraud, even though they’ve produced no evidence that the election was corrupted on the grand scale they claim.

The poll found that only 51 percent of participants say the election was conducted fairly, with 72 percent of Republicans saying it was unfair to them. When cross-referenced with the Fox News viewership among participants, who were frequent network viewers, 11 percent think it was fair, and 76 percent say it wasn’t fair to Republicans.

In terms of accepting the election results, only 58 percent of participants said they did, with 59 percent of Republicans saying they would not. Only 18 percent of frequent Fox viewers said they’d accept the election, while 63 percent say no.

This data comes after previous polls found that very few Trump voters recognize Biden’s win as legitimate, and most Republicans believe the election was “rigged.”

