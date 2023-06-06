‘Teleported From a Different Time’: Matt Gaetz Dismisses Tim Scott as ‘The Kind of Republican We Ran in the 90s’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) criticized 2024 Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and compared him to a person who had “almost teleported from a different time” on Newsmax’s The Right Squad, Monday.

Reacting to Scott’s Monday appearance on The View, Gaetz said, “There is a special hatred the left has for African-American Republicans, for women who work in the conservative circles, and you know, with Tim Scott, I think you have a candidate almost teleported from a different time.”

“He strikes me as the kind of Republican we ran in the 90s. Like a Herbert Walker Bush or a Bob Dole,” said Gaetz, who has endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary:

But the reality we live in today is that optimism is not coming to your rescue, and smiles are not a substitute for success, and hope is not a strategy to ultimately prevail against the things in this town that are crushing our fellow Americans. So I miss Whoopi, I miss Joy, I hope they’ll one day have me back on The View, I only got one shot at it. But I don’t know that Tim Scott is the one that’s gonna ultimately be the standard bearer.

Gaetz’s fellow panelist Mercedes Schlapp joked, “Matt, they don’t miss you though.”

“You know, a lot of people don’t. I get that a lot,” Gaetz replied.

Host Chris Plante then delivered his own joke, remarking, “And the only thing that Joy Behar knows about being Black is she once went to a party in Blackface.”

Gaetz has become a regular face on Newsmax and even filled in for Greg Kelly as a guest host last month.

A Newsmax source told Mediaite at the time, “I was surprised seeing a sitting member of Congress hosting a network show… Worst idea I’ve heard in a long time.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

