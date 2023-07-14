Trump Doubles Down On Claim He Can End Russian Invasion of Ukraine in 24 Hours

Former President Donald Trump doubled down Friday on his claim that he could end the Russian invasion of Ukraine in just 24 hours, as he used Truth Social to take a swipe at Joe Biden‘s NATO summit appearance.

Trump made his first “24-hour” claim during a March appearance on Fox News’s Hannity, saying, “If it’s not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with Zelensky and with Putin.”

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, this week, Biden declared that it was Moscow — not Trump — that “could end this war tomorrow,” adding that the U.S. support for Ukraine “will not waver.”

“Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken. We will stand for liberty today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes,” Biden said.

This pledge of endless support for Ukraine drew Trump’s ire.

“Biden has proclaimed that he will continue sending American treasure and weaponry to fuel endless war in Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes,'” Trump posted Friday.”When I am reelected, it will take 24 hours. This conflict must end. Not one American mother or father wants to send their child to die in Eastern Europe. We must have PEACE.”

CNN reported that NATO met its main objectives during the summit: “The main goals in Vilnius were to reach an agreement that Sweden could join the security alliance – which Turkey had blocked – and to strengthen support for Ukraine.” NATO stopped short, however, of inviting Ukraine to join the alliance.

“But what Ukraine wants — and what Mr. Biden and Germany, among others, are reluctant to offer — is the main benefit of full membership: The promise of collective defense, that an attack on any single NATO country is an attack on all,” The New York Times reported. “Mr. Biden has warned that he does not want to be forced into direct combat with Russian forces, warning ‘that is World War III.'”

Trump took a personal swipe at Biden when discussing the WWIII scenario.

“Joe Biden can’t even walk up the steps of Air Force One without tripping,” Trump wrote. “The last thing this incompetent administration should be doing is pushing us further toward World War Three.”

When asked in a previous ABC interview about Trump’s 24-hour boast, Volodymyr Zelesnski scoffed.

“Well, it looks as if Donald Trump had already these 24 hours once in his time. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war, and as I assume, he had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities.”

