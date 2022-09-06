Trump Fumes at McConnell for Backing Lisa Murkowski Instead of Her MAGA Opponent: ‘Pushing Left-Wing Alaska Hater’

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the latest target of Donald Trump’s Truth Social postings, with the former president blasting the Republican leader as “one of the worst [and] most unpopular politicians in the U.S.”

Trump accused McConnell of using party donor funds to back Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), rather than Trump’s preferred candidate, 2020 election result-questioning Kelly Tshibaka (R). The former president also blasted McConnell over the passage of the Infrastructure Reduction Act.

“Mitch McConnell, one of the worst [and] most unpopular politicians in the U.S. and the man who gave the Radical Left Democrats Trillions of Dollars for their Green New Deal Fake Infrastructure Bill…without so much as a fight,” Trump wrote.

He accused McConnell of spending a “fortune of the donor’s money” on “Left Wing Alaska hater Lisa Murkowski.”

Trump has endorsed Tshibaka in the race against Murkowski, one of multiple Republican Senators who voted to impeach Trump.

According to Trump, McConnell is “pushing Left Wing Alaska hater Lisa Murkowski rather than great Republican candidate Kelly Tshibaka – a close race. Murkowski killed ANWR, Voted to Impeach, & against Supreme Court!”

In a statement about her vote, Murkowski said she believed Trump was partially responsible for the January 6 Capitol riot.

“The evidence presented at the trial was clear: President Trump was watching events unfold live, just as the entire country was. Even after the violence had started, as protestors chanted ‘Hang Mike Pence‘ inside the Capitol, President Trump, aware of what was happening, tweeted that the Vice President had failed the country.'” she wrote.

Trump’s post is the latest in a feud between him and McConnell. After the Kentucky senator questioned the quality of candidates, many with Trump’s endorsement, up for Senate, the former president said McConnell is “such a negative for the party” and later added, “He’ll be gone eventually.”

