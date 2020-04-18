Trump: If I Wasn’t Elected We ‘Would Be At War With North Korea’

President Donald Trump claimed that if he had not been elected, the United States would be at war with North Korea while bashing former President Barack Obama at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

“Look, if I wasn’t elected you would right now be at war with North Korea,” Trump said. “Maybe the war would be over, hopefully with a victory, but if you remember when I first came in we didn’t have ammunition — not a good way to fight a war.

“President Obama left us no ammunition. Okay, and he left us virtually no medical and ventilators. The cupboard was dry.”

In 2019, Trump visited the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. The president has signaled he would willingly negotiate peace with North Korea if they would agree to denuclearize.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles back in March off the coast of the Korean peninsula, according to report by CNBC. South Korean military condemned their northern rival saying it was “highly inappropriate” amid a global pandemic.

According to the Washington Post, North Korea is the only country to not report any confirmed cases of Covid-19, but this is highly unlikely to be accurate, given how widespread the virus is around the world.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]