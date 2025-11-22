Trump Warns Zelensky He Can ‘Fight His Little Heart Out’ If He Rejects Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal

President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to his 28-point peace plan by Thanksgiving, saying it is a good and necessary deal to end the Russia-Ukraine War that has been raging for three years.

The president, while speaking to reporters in front of the White House on Saturday morning, said Zelensky, if he does not accept the deal, can “fight his little heart out.”

Trump is pushing Ukraine to accept the deal by Thursday, although when asked by reporters if it was his “final offer,” the president said, “No, we’d like to get to peace.”

“One way or another, we’ll get it ended,” Trump added. He then reiterated his stance that, if he were president in early 2022, the war “never would have happened” to begin with.

Axios reported on Thursday that Trump’s peace plan includes “a security guarantee modeled on NATO’s Article 5, which would commit the U.S. and European allies to treat an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire ‘transatlantic community.'”

The Washington Post, a day later, reported the peace plan would require Ukraine to massively reduce the size of its army and the cede swaths of territory to Russia, including in Donetsk. Zelensky, based on what he told his nation in a Friday address, is not overly enthused about the deal.

Zelensky said:

Ukraine may face a very tough choice — either the loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either a difficult 28-point plan, or an extremely difficult winter, the most difficult one — and further risks ahead. A life without freedom, dignity, and justice, and being forced to trust someone who has already attacked us twice.

Trump, while hosting New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday, said he thought the war would have ended by now, considering he has a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It does take two to tango,” Trump added.

