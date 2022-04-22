WATCH: AOC Calls Jan 6 a ‘Trial Run’: ‘They’re Going to Come Back’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) theorized at a town hall this week that the January 6, 2020 Capitol riot was a “trial run” and a GOP takeover of the House is a “very serious” threat.

“If we lose the House, this is no joke, January 6 was a trial run, and a lot of people don’t seem to understand that,” she told the crowd. “It was a trial run. They’re going to come back.”

A clip of the speech was later shared by the congresswoman to her Twitter account. The congresswoman did not specify whether her cryptic warning means she believes the Capitol would be breached again if Republicans gain a majority in the House. The “technicality” of January 6, she did offer, was that Democrats held a majority in the House. If Republicans had the majority, they would have overturned the results of the election in favor of former President Donald Trump, according to the congresswoman.

Ocasio-Cortez was in the Cannon Building on the Capitol complex when rioters entered the Capitol building. She said the event triggered past trauma and she believed she could be raped or killed, though she was not directly confronted by any rioters that day.

For Republicans to object object to an Electoral College vote, they’d need a majority in the House and Senate. Objections to state results in the 2020 presidential election amounted to a handful of senators and 139 House Republicans, leaving leaps and bounds for Republicans to make in getting enough lawmakers willing to delegitimize election results in 2024.

Ocasio-Cortez argues, however, that the Republican Party simply holding a majority after the midterms will mean them not authorizing or legitimizing the next elections results, whatever those results end up being.

“If they take the House, then they have the votes to not authorize and legitimize the presidential election whatever the results are,” she said. “And so this is very serious.”

