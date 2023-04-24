Chuck Grassley Unimpressed By Fox’s Latest Softball Interviews With Trump: ‘All I Hear Is History’

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has watched three hours of recent Fox News interviews with former president Donald Trump, and he’d like to have them back.

At the start of the month, the former president sat down with Sean Hannity for a sympathetic interview about his legal troubles, and dinner with hatemonger Nick Fuentes. Then on April 11, Tucker Carlson preempted a conversation with Trump by predicting that “For a man who is caricatured as an extremist, we think you’ll find what he has to say moderate, sensible, and wise.”

Grassley finally reached his limit on Sunday night, though, after the airing of an interview between Trump and Mark Levin, that caused the latter to gush that despite his many conversations with “brilliant people,” last night’s constituted “the most impressive conversation” he had ever had.

“In recent weeks I’ve watched 3hrs of FOX interviews of Trump All I hear is history,” began the 89-year-old Grassley, whose abbreviatory abilities are unmatched. “Why hv hannity tucker and levin never asked him abt future WHAT TRUMP WANTS TO ACCOMPLISH IN HIS NEXT TERM. Elections are abt the future not the past.”

Grassley’s critique of both Trump and his interlocutors’ focus on the past comes amidst a surge in enthusiasm and momentum for the former president’s campaign. Since his arraignment earlier this month, Trump has enjoyed more favorable coverage from conservative media and endorsements from fellow Republicans amidst a polling bump.

But the GOP elder’s could show how despite its short-term benefits, Trump’s legal beleaguerment could be a political burden in the long run. It also serves as an indictment of Fox, which has sung Trump’s praises in recent days even as Trump has urged the network to double down on his conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

