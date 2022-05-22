WATCH: Giuliani Yells at Heckler During Pro-Israel Parade, Calls Him ‘Brainwashed A**hole,’ ‘Probably as Demented as Biden’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had an angry exchange with a heckler who he called “a brainwashed a**hole” and “probably as demented” as President Joe Biden.

The Forward senior political reporter Jacob Kornbluh obtained footage of Giuliani as he participated in the JCRC-NY Celebrate Israel Parade on Sunday. During the walk, Giuliani began shouting at a bystander who was apparently heckling him, yelling “I reduced crime, you jackass!”

“You are a brainwashed a**hole!” Giuliani followed up.

It’s hard to tell what else was being said among the clamor in the video, but Giuliani doubled back to the heckler to say, “you are probably as demented as Biden!”

The exchange comes days after Giuliani gave testimony to the January 6 House Select Committee as they continue to investigate former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the attack his supporters carried out against the U.S. Capitol. Giuliani formerly served as Trump’s attorney, and was one of the most vocal boosters for the former president’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Watch above.

