‘Why Do We Suck?’: Politico Editor Says Dems Performing ‘Autopsy On a Living Patient’ Ahead of Predicted Midterm Losses

Politico’s founding editor John Harris said Thursday many Democrats have entered a state of deep introspection ahead of what is projected by some to be a Nov. 8 massacre for the party.

There are fewer than two weeks until voters decide whether or not President Joe Biden’s party will lose control of the House – and face a Senate controlled by the GOP. According to Harris, many Democrats are feeling pessimistic.

He published a piece headlined “Democrats Debate Themselves: Why Do We Suck?

Harris wrote:

Democrats have yet to lose the House or Senate, or confront the dire, your-lab-results-are-back-and-the-doctor-needs-to-see-you implications for a progressive agenda. Plenty of prominent party voices, however, believe it’s best to prepare in advance. It is one of the more notable features of the 2022 midterms — the readiness to perform an autopsy on a living patient. Many Democrats believe there is already sufficient evidence to make the question unavoidable: What the hell is our problem?

Harris paraphrased high-profile Democrats such as former President Barack Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Democratic political strategist James Carville and former senator Al Franken. Each has shared advice for Democrats that was equal parts criticism.

Obama cautioned Democrats sometimes rub people the wrong way as a woke “buzzkill,” while Sanders has said the party is not reaching young and working people.

Carville has hit Democrats over the same issues, while Franken this week hit the name of the Inflation Reduction Act – which has done little to nothing to curtail skyrocketing costs for Americans.

Harris cautioned all might not be lost yet, so some of the pre-postmortem analysis might be premature. He also noted why Democrats should take it easy on themselves if the House, Senate, or both end up in Republican Hands:

Since World War II, the party holding the White House has lost seats in every midterm election, except in 1998 (amid backlash to the Bill Clinton impeachment) and 2002 (with George W. Bush still commanding support a year after 9/11).

Read Harris’ piece in its entirety here.

