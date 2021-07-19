Anderson Cooper Beats Chris Hayes in Friday Ratings Demo

CNN narrowly beat MSNBC in the 8 pm time slot Friday in the 25-54 viewer demographic, while Fox News continued to take the top spot.

Anderson Cooper got 174,000 viewers in the demo, while Chris Hayes got 166,000. Hayes beat Cooper in total viewers — 1.28 million to 755,000.

Tucker Carlson was first at 8 pm and the most-watched cable news program overall on Friday, with 2.63 million viewers total and 412,000 in the demo. The Five came in second with 2.48 million total and 380,000 in the demo, followed by Hannity (2.01 million, 268,000).

The Rachel Maddow Show, guest-hosted by Ali Velshi, was MSNBC’s most-watched program on Friday with 1.72 million total viewers and 203,000 in the demo. The most-watched show on CNN was the 4 pm hour of The Lead with Jake Tapper, with 828,000 total viewers and 145,000 in the demo.

Fox News dominated in total day, with 1.41 million viewers overall and 244,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers (960,000) and third in the demo (114,000), while CNN was third in total viewers (616,000) and second in the demo (126,000).

Fox also easily took first place in primetime (2.12 million), followed by MSNBC (1.43 million), then CNN (737,000). MSNBC and CNN were tied for 167,000 in the demo in primetime, while Fox was first with 306,000.

Fox & Friends beat both New Day and Morning Joe, with more viewers in the demo than CNN and MSNBC’s morning shows combined. Fox got 227,000 in the demo (1.10 million overall) to MSNBC’s 108,000 (918,000 overall) and CNN’s 77,000 (401,000 overall).

