Coming off a weekend split decision with Fox News in daytime ratings, CNN posted its second straight weekday victory from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, while it barely squeaked past MSNBC to take second place in daytime overall viewers.

CNN scored 413,000 demo viewers and 1.49 million overall during daytime, while Fox News finished with 364,000 in the demo and 1.97 million in total. MSNBC had 242,000 in the demo and 1.48 million overall, falling just short of CNN.

Primetime was all Fox News, however, as it sailed past its rivals with 748,000 in the demo and a whopping 4.08 million overall. These numbers swamped CNN (553,000; 1.96 million) and MSNBC (411,000; 2.46 million). Fox News’ seven o’clock hour lead in to primetime also showed resilience, even without the popular Trump coronavirus briefing pre-empting it, as the Tuesday ratings for The Story with Martha MacCallum (816,000; 3.62 million), which ran without any White House interruption, nearly matched those from Monday (818,000; 3.9 million).

Elsewhere in prime-time, Cuomo Prime Time continued its impressive streak of demo ratings, pulling in 609,000 viewers, good enough to clearly outpace The Rachel Maddow Show‘s 498,000, although the latter claimed second place overall 3.03 million to 2.19 million. Hannity, meanwhile, continued his reign at 9:00 with 738,000 in the demo and 4.15 million overall.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]