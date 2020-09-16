The ABC News town hall featuring President Donald Trump scored a strong 3.8 million overall viewers from 9:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, but its time-slot competition on Fox News, Hannity, still easily outpaced the presidential forum, with a total audience of 4.54 million (746,000 in the demo).

Hosted by ABC News This Week host George Stephanopoulos, the town hall made numerous headlines but still landed outside the top five in all TV primetime total viewers, behind NBC’s America Got Talent (5.94 million), ESPN’s Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals (5.23 million), Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight (4.84 million; 886,000 in the demo) and Hannity, and CBS’s Big Brother (4.13 million).

Thanks to those strong performances, Fox News reigned in primetime on Tuesday according to Nielsen Media Research, taking first place with 4.37 million overall viewers and 760,000 viewers in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic. But CNN (1.83 million; 424,000) and MSNBC (2.47 million; 396,000) also enjoyed better-than-average ratings thanks to, respectively, an hour-long one-on-one with Bob Woodward on Anderson Cooper 360 and an exclusive interview with a DHS whistleblower alleging forced hysterectomies of ICE detainees on The Rachel Maddow Show. Those two programs landed in the top ten of cable news shows with ratings of 504,000 in the demo and 2.35 million total viewers (AC360) and 502,000 in the demo and 3.18 million overall (TRMS).

In total day ratings, Fox News also took first on Tuesday, riding a fourth-place overall finish by The Five to average 411,000 A25 – 54 viewers and 2.37 million total viewers from 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. CNN took second in the demo with 255,000 viewers, edging out MSNBC’s mark of 224,000. The rankings reversed in overall audience, however, as MSNBC pulled in 1.51 million to CNN’s 1.06 million.

