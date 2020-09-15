Bob Woodward appeared on CNN Tuesday night shortly after the first preview of the president’s ABC News town hall dropped, in which President Donald Trump actually claimed that he “up-played” the coronavirus if anything.

Those comments are in stark contrast to Trump straight-up telling Woodward in one of their many taped conversations, “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.

Woodward told Cooper, “We are living in an Orwellian world, and this is not just about some political problem or some geopolitical problem. It’s about the lives of people in this country, and he was told. He knew. He told me about it.”

The veteran journalist has made it clear he was stunned by the president’s coronavirus response. He said on CNN, “My job is not to be emotional and I’ve done it for 50 years and I tried to bleach the emotions out of it, but this is a story and unfortunately, it’s not over. We’re right in the middle of the damn pandemic and you talk to the doctors as I have and the experts and if we had received the kind of warning and this kind of ‘this is what you as citizens can do,’ this could be over.”

