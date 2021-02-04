Late-afternoon Fox News talk show The Five beat CNN’s The Situation Room in total viewers on Wednesday, while MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had the most-watched show in both total viewers and in the key demographic of viewers age 25–54 on Wednesday.

In the 5:00 p.m. hour, The Five had 2.78 million total viewers, compared to Wolf Blitzer’s 1.84 million, according to Nielsen data. The Situation Room, however, beat The Five in the demo, with 448,000 viewers for Blitzer and 339,000 for The Five. MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, hosted by Nicolle Wallace, averaged 2.35 million total viewers during its two-hour (4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) timeslot Wednesday, and 297,000 in the demo.

The Rachel Maddow Show was the most-watched in both total viewers and the demo on Wednesday, with nearly 3.9 million total viewers and 622,000 in the demo, marking Maddow’s 18th consecutive day in the top spot for total viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight was next, with 3.53 million total viewers, and 564,000 in the demo. Hannity was the third most-watched show in total viewers, with 2.89 million (425,000 in the demo), and while Chris Cuomo didn’t rank in the top five in total viewers — his show was seventh, with 2.41 million total viewers — Cuomo Prime Time did have the second-most viewers in the demo for the day, with 569,000.

Fox had three of the five most-watched shows Wednesday, with Carlson, Hannity (2.89 million), and The Five ranking high among total viewers. Meanwhile, CNN had three of the five most-watched shows among viewers in the demo, with Cuomo Prime Time (569,000), Anderson Cooper 360 (533,000), and the first hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (521,000)

In prime time, MSNBC won in total viewers, with 3.07 million, and 474,000 in the demo. Fox was second, with 2.84 million total viewers, and 435,000 in the demo. CNN’s prime time lineup had the fewest total viewers, 2.16 million, but dominated in the demo with 541,000.

MSNBC also had the most overall total day viewers, with 1.83 million total, and 273,000 in the demo. Fox was second, with 1.59 million total viewers, and 241,000 in the demo. CNN was close behind in total viewers, with 1.51 million, and again won in the demo, with 387,000.

Morning Joe won the early morning with nearly 1.4 million total viewers and the most in the demo, 241,000. Fox and Friends was second, with 1.16 million total viewers and 214,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day had the fewest total viewers, 808,000, and was a close third to Fox in the demo, with 212,000.

