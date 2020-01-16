Meghan McCain savaged The New York Times over an op-ed that argues the conservative View host is the source of all problems for the ABC talk show.

The piece – entitled ‘The View’ Has a Meghan McCain Problem – called McCain’s rousing debates with her liberal co-hosts “exhausting” and “the daytime TV equivalent of a cage fight for the viewing public.” The op-ed goes on to acknowledge reports of the show’s behind-the-scenes drama before invoking McCain’s recent blow-up with Whoopi Goldberg in order to depict her as an opportunist for claims of conservative censorship.

The core argument of the piece, however, is that McCain’s presence on the show doesn’t advance their goal of holding civil debates. Instead, it generates a hostile “farce” that the audience is “growing increasingly weary of.” Writer Shamira Ibrahim says she has also signed a petition asking the show to ditch McCain for CNN commentator and recurring guest host Ana Navarro.

Some excerpts from the piece:

“The injection of vitriol undercuts the substantive political critique that is supposed to be raised during these segments. Every combative segment is immediately countered by a claim that it’s all just a harmless debate among friends, making the ostensibly organic on-air confrontations feel all the more performative, no matter how genuine the sentiment…Ms. McCain, for her part, reminded everyone that this is to be expected, as she is “hyper, hyper conservative.” This “agree to disagree” stance is frustrating, and lies in stark contrast with the current political moment, when many are skeptical of the idea of civil discourse and who it is meant to benefit…For years, the program has held tight to the idea of “civil disagreement,” embracing the need for debate and Ms. Walters’s original vision of bringing people to the table with different backgrounds and views. In truth, nothing about these recent viral incidents is either civil or revelatory, no matter how many avowals are made to that claim.”

McCain took notice of the op-ed, and she struck back at the Times for supposedly wishing conservative women “would all just go away.”

.@nytimes⁩ – everyone already knows how much you despise red state, pro life, pro #2A conservative women, and wish we would all just go away. pic.twitter.com/TwTXoLP5l6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 16, 2020

