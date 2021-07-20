As a conservative-leaning network, Newsmax typically doesn’t take a favorable view of President Joe Biden. However, Chris Ruddy has given the president a positive review for his attempts to guard the country against the coronavirus.

Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax and a known friend confidante to former President Donald Trump, published an op-ed Tuesday that credits Biden with “a good job on the vaccine” and for “making a huge dent in the Covid pandemic.”

“He inherited an effective vaccine from President Donald Trump, took it into his arms, and ran with it,” Ruddy continues. “So far, Biden’s success as president is all about Covid – not only with the vaccine, but also his push for ample and popular stimulus packages.”

As he praised the falling Covid death rates, Ruddy also took a moment to claim “at Newsmax, we have strongly advocated for the public to be vaccinated.” This comes after the network rebuked one of their hosts, Rob Schmitt because he said vaccines go “against nature” by preventing a life-threatening disease from killing people who might’ve otherwise died.

As Ruddy’s column goes on, he makes the argument that Biden’s success “is also about Donald Trump,” and that his shortcomings “usually [have] to do with him rejecting Trump’s work.” While he claims Biden faces “political peril” by breaking with Trump’s policy agendas, he remains overall complimentary of Biden’s effort to follow through with the results of Operation Warp Speed.

Biden could have distanced himself from the vaccine since his political nemesis had been key for its creation. Instead, Biden did the right thing and embraced Trump’s work – and built upon it to the betterment of the country. He also benefited politically…For the moment, we as Americans can applaud President Biden’s success with the vaccine rollout. It is saving countless lives — and that is a good thing.

Read the complete column at Newsmax.com.

