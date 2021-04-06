A Newsmax host asked former President Donald Trump if he thought that his successor was performing the duties of president, suggesting ominously that perhaps someone else was behind the wheel of the nation.

Trump called in for a lengthy, free-wheeling interview with Newsmax host Heather Childers, who asked the former president about “questions” over Biden’s health. “I hope he’s well,” Trump said, though he claimed the current president is not respected by foreign leaders.

“Do you think he is capable of doing the job from what you’ve seen?” Childers asked. “I mean you had to do the job. You’re working 24 hours a day, people would actually laugh about the fact that you rarely seemed to be ever sleeping, but it does take that kind of initiative and drive to do the job.”

“Do you think he is up for it, or do you think someone else is doing the job right now?” she added.

“Well it does take that kind of drive, and it takes tremendous strength and enthusiasm and everything you can imagine,” replied Trump, who was frequently criticized as president for the quantity of time he spent watching cable news, tweeting and golfing. “It’s 50 hours a day and you understand what I mean by that.”

“It’s a lot of work, and I think other people are making most of the decisions but I may be wrong about that, I don’t know,” Trump continued. “I don’t really know him very well, but to be honest with you, somebody’s making decisions.

After accusing Biden of turning the United States into a socialist country, Trump added: “Other people are making the decisions.”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

