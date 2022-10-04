‘She Say Anything About Me?’ Trump Was Worried When Ghislaine Maxwell Was Arrested for Sex Trafficking, Per Book

A new excerpt of Maggie Haberman’s Donald Trump biography says the former president expressed a degree of concern when Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The Guardian flagged a portion of Confidence Man, Haberman’s newly-released book filled with intriguing revelations about the 45th president. According to the book, when the news broke of Maxwell’s arrest, Trump asked campaign aides whether she named him among the powerful contacts who might be able to protect her from prosecution over her role as Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice.

“‘You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?’” Trump asked his aides. “He kept going, to silence. ‘She say anything about me?’”

Trump was apparently referring to a Page Six article published two days after Maxwell’s arrest. Epstein Hoffenberg, a former affiliate of the disgraced financier, was quoted saying, “Ghislaine thought she was untouchable — that she’d be protected by the intelligence communities she and Jeffrey helped with information: the Israeli intelligence services, and Les Wexner, who has given millions to Israel; by Prince Andrew, President Clinton and even by President Trump, who was well-known to be an acquaintance of her and Epstein’s.”

In 2020, Trump sparked controversy when he reacted to Maxwell’s arrest by saying, “I just wish her well.” Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this year for helping Epstein sexually abuse young women before he committed suicide while awaiting trial for the charges he faced.

