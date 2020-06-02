comScore

Unnamed Senior White House Official Gets Mocked for Being ‘Ashamed’ by Trump Photo Op: ‘Then Resign’

By Ken MeyerJun 2nd, 2020, 7:56 am

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A White House official is reportedly outraged by President Donald Trump’s latest conduct amid the social unrest over George Floyd’s death, according to an Axios report which drew understandable snark for the anonymous and perhaps cowardice grief.

As protests continue throughout the country, Trump used a Monday speech from the White House to announce a crackdown on violence and riots, but placed minimal focus on the racial justice issues advanced by peaceful protesters. As Trump gave his speech, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters outside the White House, and once the crowd was cleared out, the president walked across Lafayette Park, held up a bible in front of the St. John’s Episcopal Church, and walked away shortly after his widely-panned photo op.

In Axios’ report on conversations within the White House over the last 48 hours, they describe Trump’s response to the national situation before turning to what staffers thought about the photo-op. While one senior aide was described “exuberantly telling friends” about Trump’s “iconic” photo op, Axios also had this in their report:

But a senior White House official told Axios that when they saw the tear gas clearing the crowd for Trump to walk to the church with his entourage: “I’ve never been more ashamed. I’m really honestly disgusted. I’m sick to my stomach. And they’re all celebrating it. They’re very very proud of themselves.”

Political observers, however, are not at all impressed by this unnamed official if he won’t go on record to take a stand against the president.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: