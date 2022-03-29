Howard Stern admitted to being a “big” fan of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, and gave a particularly graphic explanation as to why.

Opening up his SiriusXM show on Tuesday morning, Stern said, “When we’re not on the air I watch Morning Joe and I find Mika very attractive and it’s just funny to me to think about the sex.”

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the co-hosts of the MSNBC morning show, married in 2018.

Speaking with co-host Robin Quivers, Stern said, “You and I, we have a good thing going. We’ve been partnered up for years always doing the show together but no one has to think about me fucking you.”

“Thank goodness – I would feel for those people having to think about that,” Quivers exclaimed.

“It would be messy, It would be weird. Like, you know, Howard and Robin are great on the air together but then they go home and… I was thinking when I watched Morning Joe on MSNBC, I’m like, I watch it a lot and I like the both of them. I like to hear their opinions and stuff,” Stern said.

Quivers jumped in to say, “I think about that all the time, he must be watching Morning Joe when I get up in the morning. And I say ‘he’s just fascinated by them because they’re a couple.'”

From there, the SiriusXM shock jock got graphic.

“Well she’s got a really nice body, you know, and I’m looking at her and I’m looking her over,” Stern said of Brzezinski.

“You can really see that behind that desk?” Quivers asked.

“You can see her titties, you can’t see her bottom. I don’t know how — from her titties up she’s an attractive woman,” Stern explained.

“When I’m watching them and I’m getting into it I’m like, gee those two go home and fuck,'” Stern said. “I’m telling you, those two are wild but they’re very good. I watch them all the time.”

“My imagination runs wild with the lovemaking,” Stern concluded.

Listen above via SiriusXM.

