Howard Stern scoffed at the idea of President Donald Trump pursuing a career in media following his failed reelection bid, predicting that his news network would not even last a year.

“He thinks running the country is hard — wait ‘til he has to run a news network,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday (via the New York Daily News). “That’ll fail inside of a year like all the other businesses. This is just insanity what’s going on.”

Stern made his projection while discussing Trump’s recent attacks on Fox News with his sidekick Robin Quivers.

“The president all weekend was busy tweeting about Fox News,” Stern said. “He’s mad at them because they actually had some reality over there.” The host then gave a shout out to Trump’s new favorite network: OAN — admitting that he’s never actually seen it and does not even know where to watch if he wanted to.

Quivers noted that she is familiar with the network, slamming it as “a doozy,” before the two switched gears and addressed how the president has handled his loss.

“For once do something good for the country, calm down your fucking loony hillbilly friends and tell them you lost the election and you’re going to help the transition,” Stern said. “These loonies who follow you are all worked up; they think something was taken from them.”

