MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Attacks Abortion Rulings And Bans As ‘Christian Sharia’ — ‘Something That Muslims Never Did in America’

MSNBC host Ali Velshi told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that conservatives are implementing “Christian Sharia” in the United States with recent laws and court decisions on abortion.

With states passing laws like Florida’s Heartbill Bill alongside court cases and rulings on the issue, abortion is at the top of the news this week.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host brought up the issue and the actions of Republicans, bringing up past GOP rhetoric about Sharia law with the MSNBC correspondent and host.

Obeidallah associated opposition to abortion with Christianity, and said that what the right is doing, “imposing their religion” on the subject is what they “accuse us Muslims” of doing.

OBEIDALLAH: I think what drives me so crazy and I keep wanting to talk about what the right is doing, imposing their religions. They accuse us Muslims of wanting to do this forever. And we’re like… VELSHI: You wrote that. You wrote that the other day and you said it on my show. And I was like, That’s exactly true. OBEIDALLAH: We never wanted to impose our… They were projecti- so they, like, and it resulted in passed law. VELSHI: We had wars about this. OBEIDALLAH: Right but they pass anti-Shariah legislation in states where there’s– VELSHI: There’s no Sharia. There’s no Sharia in America. OBEIDALLAH: But they were, they were always plotting this, they were always about projection. And now they’re doing it. So the fact that they call us, you know, hate directed against our community, I think I take it more personally. So I’m… VELSHI: It’s Sharia, right? If you’re a, if you believe that you don’t, you don’t want people to have abortion rights, but you live in America, which constitutionally says that you can’t impose a state religious belief on everybody else, but you do it. That’s actually Sharia. That’s actually what everybody else is complaining about what Sharia is. You’ve taken the Good Book and you have made that the law book. Something that Muslims never did in America or couldn’t do in America if they wanted to. That’s the wild part about this. That’s what this is. This is Christian Sharia.

