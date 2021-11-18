Congressman Paul Gosar (R- AZ) doesn’t understand why his siblings have been so vocal in denouncing him.

Gosar appeared on SiriusXM’s The Wilkow Majority Thursday, one day after the House voted to censure him for his bonkers anime meme depicting him killing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY).

Andrew Wilkow asked Gosar if he would’ve taken down the video if Ocasio-Cortez had called him directly and asked him.

“Absolutely,” Gosar said. “I’m not here for that. I don’t espouse violence, I don’t espouse harming anybody, whether it be a member of Congress, whether it be a President of the United States, whether it be my own brothers and sisters.”

The Arizona Republican then went on a bit of a tangent about his siblings:

I’ve got seven siblings that are horrific to me. I mean, they’ve done everything. They’ve called me every name in the book, and yet I have done nothing, nothing to them at all. I have done nothing irrational. I’ve done nothing physically. I’ve never harmed them. I’ve never done anything. So that should tell you the caliber of the person you’re talking to.

Gosar has come under fire for his associations with white nationalists and his continued promotion of the big lie about the 2020 election. He has praised Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt and declared she was “executed” by an officer “lying in wait.”

In 2017 he made the bonkers suggestion the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally was a false flag operation that was funded by George Soros.

The congressman is so far out on the fringes that SIX of his own siblings endorsed his Democratic opponent in 2018. This year Jennifer Gosar was on CNN expressing disgust about her brother’s words and actions, saying he shares the blame for the Capitol riot. Earlier Thursday Tim Gosar said his brother should be expelled from Congress.

You can listen to the congressman’s comments above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com