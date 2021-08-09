Dave Portnoy Blasts Brooks Koepka as ‘Mentally Weak’ on Fox Business Before Their Head-to-Head Golf Match

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

What began as friendly banter on Twitter morphed into a $250,000 charity golf match between Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and star golfer Brooks Koepka. Even with concrete plans to settle their rivalry on the golf course, the trash talk hasn’t stopped.

Portnoy joined Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Monday, where he discussed the upcoming match with Koepka and jabbed the famed golfer.

“Let me say this about Brooks Koepka,” Portnoy said on Varney & Co. “He’s mentally weak and I’m mentally strong. Golf are all these country club kids, they’re not used to people being in their kitchen, in their brains. Brooks Koepka against other soft golfers, we’ll see how he does when the pressure is on.”

Earlier this year, Koepka tweeted video of Portnoy’s golf swing and said, “I could beat you lefty.” Portnoy is left-handed while Koepka is a righty golfer.

“Brooks started chirping that I have a terrible left-handed swing,” Portnoy explained to Varney. “Next thing I know, we have a $250,000 bet, the winner gets to choose the charity.”

The charity match is scheduled for Sept. 7. Anyone who plays golf knows how difficult it is to master the game with their dominant hand, but Koepka has already been sharing video of his lefty swing and it looks pretty impressive.

“He may have been sandbagging me a little bit,” Portnoy added to Varney.

