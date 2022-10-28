Ex-Packer Compares Aaron Rodgers Criticizing Teammates to Democratic Party: ‘Great Policies’ But ‘Terrible’ Messaging

LeRoy Butler compared Aaron Rodgers‘ public criticism of his teammates to the Democratic Party’s lacking communications skills.

Rodgers was critical of his teammates on Tuesday because of a loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show. “Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren’t playing, maybe give them a chance.”

Rodgers quickly defended himself and his comments on Wednesday at his locker in front of the media.

“I’m not saying anything out to Pat that I’m not saying to those guys,” Rodgers told reporters.

Former Packers player and former teammate of Rodgers, Greg Jennings, believed Rodgers was in the wrong.

“Aaron, you can’t do this,” Jennings pleaded with Rodgers on Wednesday. “You can’t sit in a forum like the Pat McAfee Show, and I love Pat. Pat’s doing an unbelievable job, but you can’t just vent about everything that’s wrong; in the locker room, on the field, and not talk about your lack of production.”

Butler had a different view on Rodgers’ comments toward his teammates and got political with it on The Herd With Colin Cowherd on Friday.

Show host Colin Cowherd compared Rodgers’ comments to parenting.

“Sometimes you can be right about something, but I don’t love how you deliver it,” Cowherd said. “As a dad, sometimes I’m upset with my kids, and my delivery mechanism is lousy. And I’ve learned that as a dad. I don’t mind what Aaron said; I wish he didn’t go public with it. Is that fair?”

Butler responded politically; maybe politics was on his mind since the midterm elections are on November 8th.

“I think it’s very fair,” Butler answered. “And to your point, just like Democrats have great policies, their messaging is terrible.”

Butler decided to swipe at the other side of the political aisle and included Republicans.

“Republicans, they just get in line and tell you what to do. Even if it’s illegal, ‘I’ll do it,’ but they stick together.” Butler added.

Butler described what it is like in an NFL locker room, and when players would speak to the media, they talked to their teammates.

“Colin, what I’m saying is, when you’re in a locker room, Lee Remmel told me this, you’re not talking to the media, or you’re talking to the fans, you’re talking to the locker room,” Butler continued.

