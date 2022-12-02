Kanye West Drops Bombshell Accusation That He ‘Caught’ Kim Kardashian With NBA Star Chris Paul In Crazy Twitter Rant

Rapper Kanye West claimed he caught ex-wife Kim Kardashian with NBA star Chris Paul together, posting the charge on Twitter this week before his account was once again suspended.

West alleged he caught Kardashian with Paul, a 12-time NBA all-star.

“Before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night,” West wrote. The tweet included a picture of Paul’s face.

Paul has been married to Jada Crawley since 2011. They have two children, son Christopher,13, and daughter Camryn, 10.

Kardashian, who was married to West in 2014, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. Their divorce was finalized in March 2022.

The accusation came after West appeared in an insane interview on Infowars with Alex Jones on Thursday afternoon. West praised Adolf Hitler and continued to spew his anti-Semitic views at Jones.

West said:

I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me ‘You can love us and you know what we’re doing to you with the contracts, what we’re pushing with the pornography.’ But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone I use as a musician. You can’t say out loud this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

It was the last tweet made by West before Twitter suspended his account after he violated their terms of service.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter early Friday morning. After a Twitter user asked Musk for help to “fix Kanye,” Musk Told Twitter users that West would not have access to his account.

“I tried my best,” Musk wrote. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

