NFL Receiver Henry Ruggs III Sentenced to 3-10 Years in Prison for Fatal DUI Crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III has been sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for his involvement in a drunken driving accident that killed a woman and her dog, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was arrested and charged with a DUI following the November 2021 crash. According to police, Ruggs — driving 156 miles per hour in his Chevrolet Corvette — struck a Toyota RAV4 driven by 23-year-old Tina Tintor. The fiery crash claimed the lives of Tintor and her dog Max.

Ruggs was initially facing more than 50 years for the incident, but he pleaded guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in May 2023.

Before Wednesday’s sentencing, Ruggs apologized to the Tintor family at the hearing.

“To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor,” Ruggs said, “I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering my actions the morning of Nov. 2, 2021, have caused you, your family and those who knew Ms. Tina and Max.”

“I let my family, my teammates and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many.”

Ruggs was drafted by the Raiders with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. When he’s released from prison, it’s unlikely he’ll ever return to the field again.

