UFC Under Fire for Poorly Compensating Fighters as Elite Middleweight Declares ‘I’m Broke’ After Main Event Win on ESPN

As critics mock the NBA and other sports for subscribing to their “go woke, go broke” theory, many of those same detractors have praised the UFC while ignoring that fighters are literally going broke. The UFC is thriving as a sport and prospering as an organization, in part due to its fighter pay structure that is now routinely highlighted in a negative light.

After No. 3 ranked middleweight fighter Jared Cannonier defeated Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 over the weekend, the victor explained why he needed to get right back into the Octagon.

“I’m broke, so I need to fight,” Cannonier told Daniel Cormier when asked if he will wait for his shot at a title. “Hopefully, I get that title shot.”

“I’m broke!” Your winner ladies and gentlemen…number 3 ranked fighter Jared Cannonier. 😢pic.twitter.com/6W3iCKnCYt — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) August 22, 2021

A purse in the $100,000 to $200,000 range won’t afford Cannonier the ability to wait for a title fight to happen next year, considering taxes and the costs of being an athlete which includes paying agents, managers, training and travel expenses. The brutally honest admission from Cannonier was heard live on the ESPN+ broadcast.

In 2019, ESPN entered a $1.5 billion deal to exclusively distribute UFC pay-per-view fights. With that type of cashflow, the top-ranked fighters in the UFC shouldn’t have to worry about being broke. Cannonier’s candor had fans and analysts once again preaching the need to for UFC president Dana White to fix the sport’s pay structure.

Okay, I refuse to stop talking about how absurd this is but I’m gonna have to bang on this drum a little louder. The man just headlined a UFC card and he has to fight because he’s broke. Y’all don’t see anything wrong with this? GTFOH. https://t.co/yzPfjLPUgq — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 22, 2021

Sometimes you have to bite the hand that tries to starve you. #UFCVegas34 https://t.co/UsnZQ4VqmF — Trent Reinsmith (@TrentReinsmith) August 22, 2021

Not a great look when the owners are excited about the biggest first-half in UFC history and then a few days later the No. 3 ranked middleweight is declaring “I’m broke” after his main event win. https://t.co/lZVTRLn9uy — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 22, 2021

Makes me grateful to be retired… tired of being broke hoping for a payday — Ramsey Nijem (@RamseyNijem) August 22, 2021

“I’m broke, so I need to fight.” – Cannonier My goodness, this is never good to have so many fighters speak on this so bluntly. #UFCVegas34 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) August 22, 2021

Good win for the show in the main event with Cannonier. But I always shake my head when a guy who just won a main event says that he is broke. I just don’t get it. But it is what it is. See you all tomorrow morning. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) August 22, 2021

“I’m broke, so I need to fight.” That Jared Cannonier is a very forthcoming fellow. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) August 22, 2021

