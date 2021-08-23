UFC Under Fire for Poorly Compensating Fighters as Elite Middleweight Declares ‘I’m Broke’ After Main Event Win on ESPN

Jared Cannonier

As critics mock the NBA and other sports for subscribing to their “go woke, go broke” theory, many of those same detractors have praised the UFC while ignoring that fighters are literally going broke. The UFC is thriving as a sport and prospering as an organization, in part due to its fighter pay structure that is now routinely highlighted in a negative light.

After No. 3 ranked middleweight fighter Jared Cannonier defeated Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 over the weekend, the victor explained why he needed to get right back into the Octagon.

“I’m broke, so I need to fight,” Cannonier told Daniel Cormier when asked if he will wait for his shot at a title. “Hopefully, I get that title shot.”

A purse in the $100,000 to $200,000 range won’t afford Cannonier the ability to wait for a title fight to happen next year, considering taxes and the costs of being an athlete which includes paying agents, managers, training and travel expenses. The brutally honest admission from Cannonier was heard live on the ESPN+ broadcast.

In 2019, ESPN entered a $1.5 billion deal to exclusively distribute UFC pay-per-view fights. With that type of cashflow, the top-ranked fighters in the UFC shouldn’t have to worry about being broke. Cannonier’s candor had fans and analysts once again preaching the need to for UFC president Dana White to fix the sport’s pay structure.

