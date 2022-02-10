WATCH: Celebrities are Bloodying Spectators with Shanked Golf Balls in a Pro-Am Tournament at the Phoenix Open

Rough day for former MLB All-Star CC Sabathia and Bachelor alum Matt James on the golf course, but it was even worse for a couple of spectators who bared the brunt of the celebs’ athletic mishaps.

Both celebrities hit horrific tee shots into the crowd during the Pro-Am tournament portion of this week’s Phoenix Open. First up, Bachelor star Matt James, who stood in the 16th hole tee box barefoot, and shanked his drive directly into the thigh of a nearby photographer, centimeters away from potentially doing some serious damage to the guy’s groin area.

We’re not sure why James was barefoot, but as John Daly previously proved, golfing without shoes shouldn’t necessarily be a hindrance.

"I think I was aiming for the wrong hole." A breakdown from @MattJames919 and a follow-up with the victim. 😅 pic.twitter.com/1f5gpOZZYu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 10, 2022

“I just really want to apologize again for [hitting you],” the James said in a video message to the photographer after the incident. “I was not aiming for you, I don’t think frankly I was aiming for anything and that’s the problem. I probably should have never stepped out here.”

After the photographer survived the golf course hazard created by James, another spectator faced danger when an ex-New York Yankees ace stepped into the tee box.

According to TMZ Sports, the horrific drive from Sabathia occurred on the 18th hole of the Pro-Am tournament.

Unlike James, who prepped for the tournament at Topgolf, Sabathia is known to be pretty good on the links. But his 18th hole, par-4 drive was a disaster, shanked to the far right and bloodied a spectator in the leg. Sabathia politely signed a souvenir golf ball for the person, who turned out to be a Yankees fan.

The celebrities appeared to be very apologetic about the errant drives and the victims of both incidents ended up being OK.

