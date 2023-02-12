WATCH: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Calls Out Media For Picking Against His Team: ‘Look At Us Now!’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called out members of the media who picked his team to lose in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce was up on the stage alongside his teammate Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs were awarded the Lombardi Trophy from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after they defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona.

Fox Sports’ Terry Bradshaw finished up his interview with Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl LVII MVP, brought in Kelce, and the Chiefs tight end did not hold back.

“We had an unbelievable run, and man, it feels good!” Kelce said. “And not one of y’all said the Chiefs were gonna win it! And look at us now!”

Bradshaw referred to those who picked against the Chiefs as “lowlifes,” but he was also referencing himself since everyone on the Fox Sports panel picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII.

Bradshaw and his Fox NFL Sunday colleagues Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, and Howie Long all picked the Eagles to win, oops!

Kelce finished his interview with his rendition of the Beastie Boy’s Fight For Your Right.

Kelce’s second Super Bowl victory came against his brother, Jason. Older brother Jason is the center for the Eagles, and after the game, the two embraced for a hug at midfield.

Travis and Jason’s mother, Donna, was there on the field to comfort her older son’s defeat as the two hugged it out.

Watch above via Fox.

