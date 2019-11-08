Facebook has banned “any mention” of the potential Trump administration whistleblower’s name on its social network, including links to news articles which could indicate the whistleblower’s identity.

After Breitbart News had several social media posts about the whistleblower removed from Facebook this week, the social network announced in a statement, “Any mention of the potential whistleblower’s name violates our coordinating harm policy, which prohibits content ‘outing of witness, informant, or activist.'”

“We are removing any and all mentions of the potential whistleblower’s name and will revisit this decision should their name be widely published in the media or used by public figures in debate,” Facebook declared.

Breitbart News’s Allum Bokhari wrote, Friday, “To be clear, Breitbart did not ‘out’ the alleged whistleblower but did provide additional relevant reporting about him; he is, after all, a public figure, having served on the National Security Council. Moreover, his name has been used in the Mueller report (p283) and Ambassador Bill Taylor’s testimony.”

“Administrators of Breitbart News’ Facebook page began receiving notifications on Wednesday evening stating that Breitbart’s page is ‘at risk of being unpublished’ but were not given any details as to why, or even which posts were allegedly at issue,” he detailed.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]