ABC News chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing on his report has been “a bit of a bust” for Democrats.

Appearing on ABC’s special coverage of the Wednesday hearing, Abrams spoke with anchor George Stephanopoulos, who asked about former White House counsel Don McGahn.

“You need to hear from Don McGahn,” Abrams said. “From the Democratic perspective, to me so far, this has been a bit of a bust. They needed this to come to life.”

“On the flip side of it, Robert Mueller has not been defending himself against allegations there were 12-plus angry people out to get Donald Trump on his team. He started by talking about the integrity of the team, but then when there are accusations being made, he’s not defending them at all, he’s not defending why they wrote Section 2,” Abrams said.

Section 2 of the Mueller report encompasses Mueller’s investigation on possible obstruction of justice allegedly conducted by the president and his allies. Section 1 focuses on the investigation into election interference from Russian agents.

Republicans — particularly, Rep. Louie Gohmert — have spent much of the hearing assailing Mueller and his team of investigators that led the probe into the Trump campaign and Russian interference. Mueller has done little to push back on allegations his team was biased.

Watch above, via ABC News.

