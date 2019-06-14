Fox News anchor Chris Wallace chided President Donald Trump for his comments about accepting dirt on election opponents from foreign sources.

Wallace noted the situation was becoming a mess. “My reaction to that like what you hear at a big grocery store: cleanup on aisle four,” Wallace said.

America’s Newsroom anchor Sandra Smith noted that Trump somewhat walked back comments he made to ABC News in a Fox & Friends interview Friday. Trump said he would still take a look at information before turning it over to authorities.

“Of course, you have to look at it, because if you don’t look at it you’re not going to know if it’s bad — how are you going to know if it’s bad?” Trump said.

Wallace said Trump initially “indicated that he would absolutely take information that came from foreign countries and maybe he would report it to authorities.”

He then said Trump’s comments on Fox & Friends dodged why people were upset with the idea of Trump accepting foreign intelligence to help win an election.

“The suggestion that a lot of people are upset about is the idea that the president is not saying ‘no, I won’t take any information from foreign countries’ and that he would listen to it,” Wallace said.

“You don’t want any hint of foreign interference. The president tried to soften that a little bit today, but I’m not sure he cleaned it up on aisle four completely,” he said.

