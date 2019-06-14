President Donald Trump offered a scattershot defense of his comments on accepting help from Russia in 2020 while appearing on Fox & Friends, claiming he would turn to the FBI after considering what was offered.

“First of all I don’t think anybody would present me with anything bad because they know how much I love this country,” Trump told Fox & Friends. “Of course, you have to look at it, because if you don’t look at it you’re not going to know if it’s bad — how are you going to know if it’s bad? But of course, you give it to the FBI or report to the attorney general or somebody like that.”

“How do you know it’s bad if you don’t listen to it,” Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt agreed.

“I thought it was made clear,” Trump said of his initial comments, made in an interview with ABC News, which caused an uproar.

“I’d take it” Trump said this week when asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos if Russia again offered campaign help. He also said he wouldn’t necessarily tell the FBI about such outreach.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade, who chided Trump for his remarks on Thursday, made some attempt to press the president on taking help from foreign governments.

