CNN’s S.E. Cupp Says Republican Party is Responsible for Trump: ‘You Break It, You Own It’

CNN host S.E. Cupp went off on Republican lawmakers and officials who have tried to distance themselves from President Donald Trump.

“The Republican Party is now fully and totally responsible for his racist, divisive, un-American ideas. They are yours as much as any policy is. In fact it is the policy,” Cupp said Saturday on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered.

“I hear it all of the time from Republican lawmakers. Well, I wish he would focus on policy. I don’t like what the president said. I am focused on policy. What a load of crap,” Cupp said. “Here is the deal. This idea that Republicans can compartmentalize Trump into categories is the lie of the century.”

“Trump is not a buffet where you take what you like and leave what you don’t. Trump voters do not separate his economic from his cultural agenda or dismiss his naked immorality because he panders to them and Republican lawmakers can’t pretend what they are really purchasing is the legislation,” she continued.

Cupp went on to say she doesn’t believe Republicans will eek through the Trump era unscathed.

“Republicans have been willing to hold their noses and continue supporting Trump. It’s worth it for a good economy many will say. It’s worth it for more jobs, for conservative judges. It isn’t though. Republicans are cravenly playing a very short game. History will not be kind,” she said.

Watch above, via CNN.

