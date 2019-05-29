A number of 2020 Democrats have made it clear they support beginning impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) was more hesitant and said he wanted to see the unredacted Mueller report.

On Wednesday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke and re-emphasized the conclusions from his report that if they were confident the president didn’t commit a crime, they would have said so. Mueller also emphasized that they did not charge Trump with a crime because of Justice Department guidelines.

And after he spoke, Booker tweeted a statement calling for impeachment proceedings to begin “immediately”:

Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

I’ve been asking for Mueller’s testimony—today he made his views clear. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

This Administration has continued to stonewall Congress’s oversight. Beginning impeachment proceedings is the only path forward. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

Other candidates who have already called for impeachment continued those calls after watching Mueller’s remarks:

Mueller made clear this morning that his investigation now lays at the feet of Congress. No one is above the law—Congress should begin an impeachment inquiry. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 29, 2019

Mueller’s statement makes clear what those who have read his report know: It is an impeachment referral, and it’s up to Congress to act. They should. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 29, 2019

What Robert Mueller basically did was return an impeachment referral. Now it is up to Congress to hold this president accountable. We need to start impeachment proceedings. It’s our constitutional obligation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 29, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com