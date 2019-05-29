comScore

Booker Changes Tune on Trump Impeachment After Mueller Remarks: Congress Must Act ‘Immediately’

By Josh FeldmanMay 29th, 2019, 12:21 pm

A number of 2020 Democrats have made it clear they support beginning impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) was more hesitant and said he wanted to see the unredacted Mueller report.

On Wednesday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke and re-emphasized the conclusions from his report that if they were confident the president didn’t commit a crime, they would have said so. Mueller also emphasized that they did not charge Trump with a crime because of Justice Department guidelines.

And after he spoke, Booker tweeted a statement calling for impeachment proceedings to begin “immediately”:

Other candidates who have already called for impeachment continued those calls after watching Mueller’s remarks:

