Critics Accuse Trump of Inciting Violence With Bizarre Tweets Calling for States to ‘LIBERATE’: He’s ‘Encouraging Civil Unrest’

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 17th, 2020, 2:48 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Critics of President Donald Trump accused him of inciting violence after sending out a series of tweets Fridau telling states to “LIBERATE.” The messages were directed at swing states where Democrats are governors.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”, and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” Trump tweeted out on Friday morning.

Twitter users fired back — calling out the president over the tweets which go against the CDC “stop the spread” guidelines, while also billing them as “inciting violence” and “threatening the lives of governors.”

 

A number of conservatives on Twitter also voiced criticism about the series of tweets:

