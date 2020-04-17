Critics of President Donald Trump accused him of inciting violence after sending out a series of tweets Fridau telling states to “LIBERATE.” The messages were directed at swing states where Democrats are governors.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”, and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” Trump tweeted out on Friday morning.

Twitter users fired back — calling out the president over the tweets which go against the CDC “stop the spread” guidelines, while also billing them as “inciting violence” and “threatening the lives of governors.”

Trump’s tweets aren’t funny. This isn’t “Trump being Trump.” The President of the United States is encouraging civil unrest. He’s inciting violence. He’s threatening the lives of governors. His words here must be condemned by EVERYONE. And then it’s time for the 25th Amendment. https://t.co/dzLkj9m0Vh — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 17, 2020

The president appears to be encouraging uprisings (and armed ones at that?) against Dem governors and the measures they have adopted to slow the spread of covid. https://t.co/tbd7lXqkhR — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) April 17, 2020

This is direct incitement of violence, especially at a time when people are very agitated. It’s intolerable. @JoeBiden has significant issues but when your alternative is this fascist madman, then you’re cornered – there’s no way not to vote for Biden. https://t.co/BkUkTrClzg — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE AMERICA you degenerate peice of sh-t. Seriously trying to force gun violence into this. I got kicked out of your crappy State Of The Union speech the last time you said that lie. You IMPOTENT, Incompetent thug. This country will fire you and elect @JoeBiden President! https://t.co/u9RaHaaqlG — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE AMERICA!!! Just wondering, what elected member of the GOP is ok with this lunatic tweeting this shit and inciting violence. pic.twitter.com/CNYRBnZXOj — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 17, 2020

We’re beyond gross incompetence & failure of leadership in the white house. We’re in a position where we need to liberate America from a cruel & unstable madman who’s inciting violence and unrest against his own citizens & Governors DURING A PANDEMIC. No longer a partisan issue. — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) April 17, 2020

Nothing, just the president inciting violence https://t.co/k1vih9u60p — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 17, 2020

This is fine, because there’s no recent instance–say, while Trump’s been president–of acts of violence by people egged on by this kind of demagoguery in Virginia. https://t.co/iC1NMR8VJX pic.twitter.com/KvRCoaChnN — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 17, 2020

This is only the beginning of Trump calling for violence to stay in power. Expect more. Trump will do everything and anything to stay in power. A civil war is just one part of it. Trump should be ARRESTED! https://t.co/lioU2ZQGpo — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 17, 2020

The president is using the language of armed rebellion as he appeals to gun rights activists during a deadly pandemic. https://t.co/3tKGZEdCPG — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) April 17, 2020

Is this a call to arms? https://t.co/4WbUmRM65d — Austen Bundy (@AustenBundyDC) April 17, 2020

Let’s be clear: “Liberate” means the President wants armed citizens to show up and threaten lawmakers in defiance of the policies they put forward to maintain order and safety. The President is purposely sowing division and chaos among Americans. pic.twitter.com/Phtc5eYgPd — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 17, 2020

A number of conservatives on Twitter also voiced criticism about the series of tweets:

What the hell is the point of this? We should move toward opening in responsible fashion — I’m very much pro-opening ASAP, and by tranching healthy, non-elderly populations back into the workforce now — not via ridiculous inarticulate tweet. pic.twitter.com/ElylGYVeuR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 17, 2020

The White House put out a reasonable, if bare-bones, plan to lift lockdowns through a cautious tiered approach yesterday. So, why is the President undermining that by screaming insane rhetoric on Twitter today? Come on, man. https://t.co/OGdXyB0sLO — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE THE WHITE HOUSE — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) April 17, 2020

