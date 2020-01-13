President Donald Trump is stirring the pot big time in the burgeoning feud between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

In a Monday morning tweet, the president made reference to the report that Sanders volunteers were instructed to criticize Warren in calls with voters.

“I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me,” Warren said Sunday (via The New York Times).

On Monday, Trump waded into the scrap – and threw in a shot at former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for good measure.

“Bernie Sander’s (sic) volunteers are trashing Elizabeth “Pocahontus” (sic) Warren,” Trump wrote. “Everybody knows her campaign is dead and want (sic) her potential voters. Mini Mike B is also trying, but getting tiny crowds which are all leaving fast. Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing?”

This latest tweet comes amid reports that the Trump campaign is turning its focus toward Sanders as he rises in the polls.

