Donald Trump Jr. trashed George Conway Thursday morning — calling him “bitter” for not landing a job in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Don Jr. made the comments during an appearance on the Jim and Sam show on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk channel. Comedian Jim Norton asked the president’s son a… unique version of the question oft discussed around Washington — What’s up with George and Kellyanne Conway?

“Can you explain George and Kellyanne Conway to me? I don’t understand how they fuck,” the comic pithily said. He added, “How do they stay married?”

Don Jr. declined to delve into the inner-workings of the Conway marriage. But took the opportunity to rip George — accusing him of being jealous of his wife.

“Listen I’m not going to opine on people’s individual relationships,” Don Jr. said. “But again, imagine the husband of a high ranking left-leaning official was doing that. They’d destroy him. He’s bitter, he didn’t get a job in the administration that he wanted, she did, she’s now the rock star that’s out there doing a good job and he’s pissed.”

The president’s son added, “It’s one of those things, now this guy’s the hero because he’s part of the resistance. I mean, give me a break.”

Watch above, via SiriusXM

