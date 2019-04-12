Fox Host Pans Trump’s Threat to Send Illegals to Sanctuary Cities: ‘This is a Stunt’

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera is not buying President Donald Trump‘s threat to ship undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities.

In fact, speaking during a panel on The Five on Friday, Rivera called the whole thing a “stunt.”

During a speech at the White House, Trump said this: “California certainly is always saying we want more people and they want more people in their sanctuary cities…We can give them an unlimited supply. Let’s see if they’re so happy.”

In response to Trump’s words, Rivera started off by saying that he agrees that “a lot of what the president is saying is born of frustration because of the lack of cooperation by the Democrats on the border. They are doing nothing to help other than making things more difficult.”

Then he said this about Trump’s threat: “But this is a stunt.”

“This is also illegal. I’m telling you, it’s illegal,” he added. “You cannot use people as props to make a political point.”

Rivera further issued this warning about Trump’s immigrant claim: “The road from the border to wherever the illegal immigrants are being taken will be lined with lawsuits…I guarantee you.”

