Fox News Host Defends Chris Wallace From Trump Hit: ‘Enough’

President Donald Trump had a rollercoaster ride with Fox News this weekend: On Saturday afternoon, he tweeted that watching Fox News was a “total waste of time,” and promoted another network. Hours later, he gave Fox News host Jeanine Pirro an exclusive interview. On Sunday, he lashed out at Chris Wallace, comparing him unfavorably to his late father and declaring the Fox News anchor “even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd.”

“What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!” Trump added.

Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Those tweets were just a handful of the many Trump blasted out attacking the press (his other targets included 60 Minutes and the New York Times, the latter which dropped a sprawling report detailing his “failure on the virus.”)

The president’s haymaker at Chris Wallace prompted some protest from his Fox News colleagues. The most vocal defense came from Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Jedediah Bila, who shared Thursday that she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. She declared: “Enough.”

“Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling,” wrote Bila, who has been a defender of Trump through his presidency. “Chris is doing his job. The news should not be any president’s friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop. Seriously. Enough.

Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling. Chris is doing his job. The news should not be any president’s friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop. Seriously. Enough. https://t.co/uW1Dw275Or — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) April 12, 2020

Others at the network defended Wallace without getting into it with the president. Fox News political analyst Brit Hume, responding to a tweet claiming that no one at the network was defending Wallace, wrote, “I will. He’s the best Sunday show host of his time, and perhaps of all time.”

I will. He’s the best Sunday show host of his time, and perhaps of all time. https://t.co/TEXYG0Ojwn — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 13, 2020

“Chris Wallace is tough and fair. He’s a very skilled, informed, determined questioner,” wrote Fox contributor Guy Benson.

Chris Wallace is tough and fair. He’s a very skilled, informed, determined questioner. He’s perfectly suited for the job & we’re lucky to have him. @FoxNewsSunday — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 13, 2020

We have yet to hear from the network’s prime time hosts, but stay tuned…

UPDATE 8:30 a.m. EST: Fox anchor Bret Baier, back on his phone after Easter Sunday, weighs in:

That’s not true. Some of us put down the phone for Easter weekend. Chris is the best Sunday show interviewer hands down— he’s equally tough on left and right- and he’s a great talent to have on your team for election coverage or any debate – a true pro. https://t.co/z3TI1ho699 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 13, 2020

