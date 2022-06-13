‘Garbage’: Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Shreds Giuliani and Others Who Fueled Trump’s Election Lies

Former Donald Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney went after Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and other members of Trump’s inner circle following Monday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing.

“Trump’s inner circle at the end was…Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Peter Navarro…Garbage in. Garbage out,” he wrote.

Mulvaney’s post came after the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot aired several clips of Giuliani and Powell pushing baseless claims of voter fraud.

“They saw a big truck bringing in 100,000 ballots in garbage cans, in wastepaper baskets, in cardboard boxes, and in shopping baskets,” Giuliani said in one Fox News clip. “And every single one of them was for [Joe Biden].”

In addition to clips of Giuliani and Powell, the committee aired testimonies and interviews from several of Trump’s current and former allies attempting to distance themselves from Trump’s former legal team.

“What they were proposing, I thought was nuts,” said former White House attorney Eric Herschmann during his committee interview.

While Mulvaney stepped down from his position in the Trump White House after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, he had previously backed the former president as he was challenging the 2o2o election results.

Mulvaney did not question the election himself, but he defended Trump’s crusade against the results during a November 2020 interview with Maria Bartiromo.

“I’m still a little concerned about the use of Rudy Giuliani,” he said. “It strikes me that this is the most important lawsuit in the history of the country, and they’re not using the most well-noted election lawyers. There are folks who do this all of the time. This is a specialty.”

A month later, however, he denounced Trump’s election challenges as a “PR campaign,” and ultimately resigned from the administration altogether.

Update —June 14, 3:56 p.m. ET — Mulvaney has continued to tweet about the hearing.

“I’m not sure how today’s hearing will establish that Trump ‘knew’ he lost — indeed, all the evidence is that he never accepted that — but I do wish that every person who thinks Trump really did win watched what we just saw,” he wrote.

Mulvaney went on to tweet that the committee failed to prove Trump knew he lost the 2020 election, writing, “They made the case that he probably should have known…but that is different.”

“Good insight just now on [CBS News]: as we look down the road, even if Trump didn’t believe he lost, many folks working for him did,” he added in a third tweet. “If those same people were involved with raising money, that might raise some fraud issues. Again, not directly 1/6, but still interesting.”

