President Donald Trump appeared to admit that Attorney General Bill Barr intervened in the case against his former adviser, Roger Stone.

Throughout Tuesday, Trump attacked the Department of Justice for seeking a seven to nine year prison sentence for Stone after he was found guilty of lying to Congress and witness tampering. Trump topped this off by attacking the federal judge overseeing the Stone case, and this comes amid reports that Barr is now personally intervening in cases pertaining to Trump’s allies.

As Trump has receives condemnation from those saying he’s pressuring the DOJ to enact his will, the president appeared to at least partially confirm the reports by tweeting “Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Trump’s tweet comes after the lawyers who prosecuted the Stone case resigned in protest of the DOJ throwing out their sentencing recommendation.

