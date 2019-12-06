Joe Biden said the next president is “likely to inherit a recession” in a wide-ranging interview with CNBC’s John Harwood Friday.

During a discussion of whether deficits matter politically, Biden defended the recovery act — which increased the deficit — arguing it “probably saved” the United States from a depression under the Obama administration.

“That’s the exact opposite of what Trump has done,” Biden said. “What he has done hasn’t grown the economy.”

Harwood asked Biden if he still supports the balanced budget amendment he voted for in 1995.

“No, because we’re in a different place now,” Biden replied. “I hope it’s not true, but we’re likely to inherit a recession, at least a significant economic slowdown. That doesn’t make sense.”

Watch above, from minute 17.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]