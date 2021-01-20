Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) believes that former President Donald Trump will continue to play a large and important role for the Republican party and warned fellow conservatives against turning on Trump.

Graham appeared on Fox News and was interviewed by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum who asked Graham for his thoughts on the Impeachment trial the US Senate will start in the coming days after the House of Representatives impeached Trump for the second time.

“It’s unconstitutional,” Graham said flatly about impeachment. “Continues to divide the country. Puts a cloud over the presidency. Will open up Pandora’s box regarding the presidency itself.”

He then gently suggested that former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) get a little tougher on impeachment. “I would like the Republican leadership to be more firm,” he said, hedging a bit with “Mitch McConnell has been a good majority leader. he was indispensable for President Trump not only doing judges but everything else we did. He’s a solid conservative.”

“I’m hoping that he will make an announcement soon saying impeachment is unwise in our constitution,” Graham added. “If this party will survive, we have to realize that Donald Trump had a consequential presidency for conservative. He will be the strongest voice in the party.”

There have been questions about Trump’s role in the GOP as an ex-president and some reports surfaced today of Trump starting a third “Patriot” party that would ostensibly split the conservatives. This did not come up, but Graham made clear that, in his opinion, Trump has to remain a vital voice in the GOP moving forward.

“If you’re wanting to erase Donald Trump from the party, you’re going to get erased.”

Watch above via Fox News.

