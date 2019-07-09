During her big CNN interview tonight, Megan Rapinoe was asked by Anderson Cooper if she has a message for President Donald Trump.

Trump publicly criticized Rapinoe after her comments about having zero interest in going to the White House. She made it clear to Cooper tonight that everyone on the team she has spoken with has no interest in going either.

Cooper told Rapinoe “there’s a good chance” Trump will watch the interview and asked her if she has anything she wants to say to him.

“I think that I would say that your message is excluding people,” she said. “You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me. You’re excluding people of color. You’re excluding, you know, Americans that maybe support you. I think that we need to have a reckoning with the message that you have and what you’re saying about Make America Great Again. I think that you’re harking back to an era that was not great for everyone. It might have been great for a few people and maybe America’s great for a few people right now, but it’s not great for enough Americans in this world.”

She said that Trump has a unique responsibility “to take care of every single person and you need to do better for everyone.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com